Cunard and Rocky Mountaineer Offer Experiences by Rail

Queen Elizabeth

Cunard has announced its partnership with the Rocky Mountaineer to offer rail experiences in Alaska, according to a press release.

Rocky Mountaineer tours are offered pre and post-voyage and include either three or five nights accommodation and two full days aboard a train.

The Rocky Mountaineer railroad travels historic routes. The expedition highlights include the Continental Divide, Kicking Horse Canyon, the Spiral Tunnels and the waters of Hell’s Gate in the Fraser Canyon.

Cunard returns to Alaska in 2019, for the first time in over two decades.

April 22, 2018
