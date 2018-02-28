Alaskan Dream Cruises Offering New 2019 Expeditions

Alaskan Dream Cruises is debuting its 2019 line-up of expeditions through Alaska’s Inside Passage, according to a statement.

The goal is to deliver a true Alaska experience, the cruise line said.

The expedition team aboard each vessel consists of a naturalist and a cultural heritage guide.

Alaskan Dream Cruises will offer these itineraries:

Alaska’s Glacier Bay & Island Adventure - Explore highlights of Alaska in a week-long timeframe. It is available through 15 departures on the Chichagof Dream and five departures on the Admiralty Dream from May 10, 2019, to Sept. 15, 2019, starting at $3,795 per person.

Alaska’s Inside Passage Sojourn - The eight-night itinerary calls on towns and Alaska Native villages such as Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian. This itinerary is available through 10 sailings on the Alaskan Dream from May 10, 2019, to Sept. 15, 2019, with rates starting at $4,995 per person.

Alaska’s Southeast Explorer - adds two days to everything included in Alaska’s Inside Passage Sojourn. Visit town of Skagway, a community of Haines, and the fishing community of Petersburg. Alaska’s Southeast Explorer is available through four sailings on the Alaskan Dream. Sailings on this route are available May 26, June 29, July 25 and Aug. 20, starting from $6,895 per person.

Alaska’s Islands, Whales & Glaciers - The seven-night aboard the 10-guest Misty Fjord expedition vessel offers more time spent in remote wilderness areas and routes that would be determined based on wildlife migrations, guest interests, and the weather. This expedition is available through 15 departures from May 11, 2019, to Sept. 4, 2019, with rates starting at $4,595 per person.

Become a True Alaskan - A family cruise that would be based on the seven-night itinerary, and includes an overnight stay in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. This itinerary is available through three departures on the Chichagof Dream in June and July, starting at $4,795 per adult. Children age 15 and under receive 20 percent off.

Alaska’s Spring Wilderness & Wildlife Safari - Explore the wilderness throughout Sitka Sound in search of adventure aboard the 10-passenger Misty Fjord. Five round-trip departures will be offered out of Sitka in March and April starting at $3,290 per person.

Cruise fares include accommodations on the ship, all meals during the sailing, scheduled shore excursions, airport transfers, use of recreational equipment, a complimentary glass of wine or beer with dinner and exceptional onboard services.