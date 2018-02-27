Leadership Changes at Royal Caribbean in Asia

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that Sean Treacy, Managing Director, Asia Pacific who is based in Singapore, will relocate back to Miami in August 2018 to take up the new role of Associate Vice President Strategic Planning for International.

Treacy has played a key role in both Australia and Singapore during his four years in the Asia Pacific region, the company said.

Angie Stephen, currently Associate Vice President, Market Development, China, will relocate to Singapore to take on Treacy’s role.

Stephen who comes with almost 20 years of experience in the company, has fulfilled a key market development role in China for the past year.

She will take on the management of the Singapore source market for the brands Royal Caribbean International and Azamara Club Cruises.