Dominica’s 2019 Forecast Looks Promising

The Nature Island was poised to show off its pristine natural wonders in an unprecedented way this season. Dominica was set to host more than 250 cruise calls, 44 percent than last year.

Then, on Sept. 18, 2017, Hurricane Maria, the worst natural disaster in Dominica’s recorded history, slammed into the Lesser Antilles. The storm killed at least 31 people in Dominica, flooded Roseau, and damaged an estimated 98 percent of the buildings. Some cruise lines canceled calls through the end of the year while other lines decided not to return until next season.

But the island’s resiliency prevailed. Dominica quickly went into repair mode and the Mein Schiff 3 became the first ship back in town in late January. Just prior to that, an inspection team from Carnival Cruise Line spent three days on the island.

“We are hopeful that the number of calls will increase,” said Benoit Bardouille, CEO, Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority and chairman of the Discover Dominica Authority, adding he had been to Miami to meet with the lines recently to provide updates on the island’s readiness to host ships.

The 2019 forecast looks promising, he said, but wasn’t able to divulge any details.

Sometime next year the island plans to unveil plans to construct a new cruise pier.

---

