Curacao Traffic Boosted by New Pier

Traffic is skyrocketing in Curacao as the 2018 calendar year is set to see a 16 percent increase in passenger arrivals boosted by a second mega pier, which opened to ships in late 2017. Additional mooring dolphins added early this year allow for even bigger ships to dock, according to Raul Manotas, COO of Curacao Ports.

“With our new mega pier completed we expect to see a continuation of the growth trend of the last decade. Our objective is to reach the million passenger mark,” Manotas told Cruise Industry News.

Summer traffic this year includes 63 calls and accounts for about 23 percent of passenger arrivals.

“The second mega pier was essential in driving additional growth opportunities in the industry,” continued Manotas. “Our primary objective is to further brand the destination and establish strategic partnerships that can promote the destination. Curacao offers a unique blend of culture, history, gastronomy and entertainment that we will capitalize on.”

Interporting is done primarily by niche and luxury lines, Manotas said. “The objective is to further promote this among the smaller lines,” he added.

---

