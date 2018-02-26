Crystal Offers Short Spring Cruises

Crystal Serenity

Crystal Cruises has unveiled four new 2018 Crystal Getaways, shortened segments of its 20-day “Sands of Time” sailing from Dubai to Rome aboard the Crystal Serenity, according to a press release.

The new itineraries include destinations such as Israel, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Italy, ranging from three to 10 days.

The Crystal Getaways include:

Arabian Gems - explore Dubai, the City of Petra and ruins of Sumhuram in 10 days.

Havens of Antiquity & Holy Sites - trips to Petra and Wadi Rum, the resort town of Eilat and Ashdod, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, before continuing to the Italian coastline and Rome. The voyage lasts for 10 days.

Panoramic Israel - start in the town of Eilat, and then explore Jerusalem and City of Tel Aviv in three days.

Mediterranean Masterpieces - traveling from Israel’s sacred sites to Rome's Colosseum, Pantheon and Sistine Chapel for 6 days.

Fares for the Crystal Serenity's new Getaways begin at $1,475 per guest.

