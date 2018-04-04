Seabourn Marks 30 Years

It has been more than three decades since Erland Raastad, former president of Kloster Cruise and Royal Viking Line, started planning a new small-ship cruise line with support from Norwegian investor Atle Brynestad.

What followed was Signet Cruise Lines in 1988, which was quickly rebranded as Seabourn, which today is among the leading luxury cruise brands and is about to take delivery of a new 604-guest ship.

Seabourn's impressive 30 year history is now available for download from Cruise Industry News as a PDF infographic.

The infographic was designed and developed by Cruise Industry News, and first published in the 2018 Cruise Industry News Spring Quarterly Magazine.

Click here to download.