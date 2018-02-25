Holland America Bringing O’s Reading Room Fleetwide

Holland America Line is bringing O’s Reading Room to all 14 ships in its fleet, according to a statement.

Introduced as part of special onboard programming developed in partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine, by May 2018, guests on all ships can look forward to O's Reading Room, the company said.

The first novel to go fleetwide - “An American Marriage” by author Tayari Jones - was recently announced as the latest selection in Oprah’s Book Club.

“Our guests are fanatical readers, and O’s Reading Room quickly became one of the most popular activities on ships with O, The Oprah Magazine programming,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “We’re excited that we can now offer this experience to all of our guests. Oprah’s personal passion for reading is evident by the books she chooses, and we’re privileged to feature the same selection as Oprah’s Book Club.”

Jones is scheduled to join Holland America Line’s March 3, 2018, O, The Oprah Magazine’s Adventure of Your Life Cruise” to the Caribbean aboard Nieuw Amsterdam.

She embarks with a collection of the magazine’s editors and visionaries who will share stories, inspire guests and impart their knowledge through special programming. O, The Oprah Magazine’s books editor Leigh Haber will be on board to lead the discussion of “An American Marriage” with Jones during O’s Reading Room.

On non-theme cruises, guests who are interested in participating in O’s Reading Room can bring “An American Marriage” onboard. Book club discussions are led by a member of the ship’s staff, and selections change periodically throughout the year. The latest O’s Reading Room selection is listed on Holland America Line’s website on the O, The Oprah Magazine's Year of Living Well page.