Princess Announces Come Back New Sale

Princess Cruises has announced the Come Back New sale offering guests free gratuities and the opportunity to experience the line’s service and onboard experiences, according to a statement.

Guests can book with a low $100 refundable deposit during the Come Back New sale, and are offered a savings of up to $300 per person on flights booked through Princess EZair.

The Come Back New sale offers deals on cruises to the line’s destinations including the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand as well as World Cruise voyages.

The offer is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico and it runs through May 2, 2018.