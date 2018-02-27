New 2018 Luxury Market Report and Analysis Available

The 2018 Cruise Luxury Market Report is now available from Cruise Industry News.

The new report outlines the booming top-end of the cruise industry in a 60-page PDF detailing strategies of all the key luxury cruise brands, with capacity growth projections through 2027 and more key analysis.

View the table of contents.

Cruise Industry News has talked to and profiled all the luxury cruise lines, with behind-the-scenes articles outlining what they are doing to set their brands apart, where their ships are going and why, and where future growth potential is.

Exclusive analysis and insight produce statistics of the luxury market going back to 1992 and supply projections through 2027, in addition to a break-down of the market by year, cruise line capacity and number of ships.

Click here to order the report.