ALMACO Wins Contract for Galleys on New Costa Ships

Meyer Turku has awarded ALMACO Group the contract to supply galley equipment to Costa Cruises’ first LNG-powered cruise vessels, according to a statement. The Costa Smeralda will debut in late 2019 while a second ship follows in spring 2021.

This contract marks several important milestones for ALMACO, the statement said, including the return to the Turku shipyard under the Meyer group, the first newbuilding galley contract with Costa Cruises and the largest galley equipment order for ALMACO Group.

ALMACO worked closely with both Meyer Turku and Costa Cruises to reach the highest-quality yet most cost-effective technical solutions, the company said.

The company has also invested in a local project management team to secure long-term support to the organization at the Meyer Turku shipyard.

Bjorn Stenwall, president of ALMACO’s Catering Systems Division, added: “Under the Meyer brand, the Turku shipyard has achieved a record order book and ALMACO is proud to be part of it. We look forward to working on these environmentally-friendly and technically-advanced vessels. They are true next generation vessels and ALMACO’s technology and know-how will help bring them together.”