Windstar and The James Beard Foundation Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Windstar Cruises and the James Beard Foundation today announced a multi-year agreement to continue their exclusive partnership, through early 2021.

"The long-term partnership is a result of past successes of the unique travel-culinary program, which hand-picks acclaimed culinary experts to share their knowledge of cuisines of the world with travelers, and showcases exclusive recipes and experiences on sailings across Windstar’s fleet of six elegant ships. The relationship began in 2016 and grew in 2017 into an exclusive partnership naming Windstar the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation, a title that embodies the line’s commitment to elevated epicurean experiences around the world," said Windstar, in a prepared statement.

The 2018 line-up features James Beard-recognized guest chefs along with renowned sommeliers/mixologists sailing aboard.

“Windstar aims to be the leader in culinary offerings among small ship cruises worldwide,” explained Windstar President John Delaney. “Through our partnership with the James Beard Foundation, we are pleased to introduce an array of incredible culinary superstars aboard our ships. An exciting component of the new multi-year partnership is to pay special attention to both our acclaimed chefs and also to notable wine and mixology experts. Because we believe great meals deserve to be paired with great wines, cocktails, and beers indicative of the region in which we’re sailing. These chefs and beverage experts are all selected because of their connections to the countries they are visiting on their cruise – either through their own family heritage or their gastronomic passions. Because Windstar and the James Beard Foundation both are dedicated to making food more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone, we make a great pairing.”

“The American culinary world is a mosaic of flavors and influences from around the world which is why we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Windstar allowing us to pair James Beard Foundation-recognized chefs and beverage professionals with sailings to some of the world’s most delicious destinations,” said Kris Moon, vice president of James Beard Foundation. “One of the best ways to experience a culture is through its cuisine and now guests aboard Windstar sailings have celebrated chefs and beverage professionals who can guide them through that experience in an even more meaningful way.”

As the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation, passengers on every Windstar sailing enjoy culinary demonstrations of James Beard chef recipes and beverages prepared by Windstar chefs, as well as featured James Beard Foundation Signature Recipes aboard all Windstar sailings served nightly in AmphorA, the main dining room on each Windstar ship.

Each dinner menu has featured recipes from a James Beard-recognized chef who has sailed with Windstar – including a starter, entrée, and dessert. Items celebrate the line’s global destinations and were developed for recent James Beard Foundation culinary-themed cruises with dishes from chefs such as Andy Ricker of Portland and New York’s Pok Pok fame, serving up Phla Plaa Tuna (Spicy Yellow Fin Tuna Salad) with Thai chilies, lime-coconut milk dressing, and jasmine rice. Other favorites include Marinated Grilled Lamb Rack with buttered new potatoes, preserved green and red tomatoes developed by Paul Berglund of The Bachelor Farmer in Minneapolis; and Pan-Seared Scallops with Thai green curry sauce and Asian mango slaw by restaurant powerhouse Jennifer Jasinski of Rioja, Bistro Vendome, Euclid Hall, and Stoic & Genuine in Denver.

The James Beard Chef dishes are specially notated on the menu, and no “upcharge” or additional fee is charged for ordering.