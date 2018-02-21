Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Hans Heger to Lead Scenic Operations Team

Hans HegerScenic has announced the appointment of four key operational roles in preparation for the maiden voyage of Scenic Eclipse.

Hans Heger has been named general manager operations, Scenic Discovery Yachts, assuming responsibility for all operations relating to the Scenic Eclipse fleet.

Guillermo Muro has been appointed culinary director, overseeing  menu development across the 10 on board dining experiences, as well as manage operations for the ship’s extensive culinary department in conjunction with V.Ships.

Frederik Ekelund has been named hotel director, and Sonja Altmann has been appointed operations manager. 

Scenic Founder and Chairman Glen Moroney welcomed the team to their roles, adding: "Hans and his team bring exceptional luxury ocean cruising experience which will be of immense value as we prepare for the August launch of Scenic Eclipse.”

He added, “With the build of the first Scenic Eclipse nearing completion, the appointments within this senior team will ensure we deliver a truly world-class, 6-star luxury cruise experience for our guests.”

