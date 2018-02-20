Carnival to Debut New Shows on Horizon

The Carnival Horizon will debut a number of new shows when she launches service in April.

Part of the line’s Playlist Productions revues, the new shows make maximum use of the ship’s sophisticated and interactive LED screens while showcasing the talents of the shows’ performers to deliver unforgettable evenings of high-caliber entertainment, the company said.

Three new shows – Soulbound, Celestial Strings and Vintage Pop – will debut on Carnival Horizon when it enters service.

A fourth show, Amor Cubano: A Caribbean Dance Romance, has been brought to Carnival Horizon following its debut on Carnival Vista last year.

“Carnival Horizon promises to be a spectacular addition to the fleet and we’ve made the entertainment and activity options equally spectacular with such an array of fun choices, morning until night,” said Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival’s vice president of entertainment. “Whether you’re enjoying an amazing Playlist Productions show, checking out the hilarious entertainers at the Punchliner Comedy Club or participating in our legendary deck parties, our team will make sure your Carnival Horizon vacation is one you’ll never forget,” she added.

The Playlist Productions shows on Carnival Horizon include:

Soulbound: Hosted by Carnival Horizon’s very own “soul catcher,” this fun, high-energy show offers a gothic-inspired journey through New Orleans with stops at recognizable Crescent City landmarks like a haunted paddlewheel ship, an apothecary shop and cemetery highlighted by levitating chairs and other spookily stunning illusions. As spirits are playfully captured and brought back to life through dazzling special effects, cast members belt out R&B favorites like Superstitious, Soul Man and Born Under a Bad Sign.



Celestial Strings: Billed as a “breathtaking performance beyond your wildest dreams,” Celestial Strings merges the beauty of classical music with modern pop beats that takes place in an elegant and enchanted garden that seamlessly transforms from season to season, stimulating the senses with unbelievable visual imagery, 3D cast interactions and aroma-infused sets to bring the garden to life. The first Playlist Productions show to feature a live string trio, Celestial Strings is truly a multi-sensory symphony for the soul.



Vintage Pop: Taking viewers back to the Great Gatsby and Cotton Club era with contemporary songs like All About that Bass, That’s What I Like and Work transformed into classic jazz interpretations, Vintage Pop features a toe-tapping six-piece live band performing in a modern-day speakeasy. Highlighted by a show-stopping burlesque number that leaves audiences breathless, Vintage Pop ends with a rollicking after party in the atrium where guests can dance and interact with the flapper- and zoot suit-outfitted cast members.



Amor Cubano: A Caribbean Dance Romance: This exciting get-on-your-feet show blends classic Latin songs with today’s hits and features an authentic reproduction of Carnival Horizon’s sizzling Havana Bar. The show is highlighted by a seven-piece Cuban-inspired band that performs songs by Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz and others amid a tropical, multi-hued backdrop of Cuba and Miami, the latter of which will be the ship’s eventual year-round homeport.





