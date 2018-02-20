Norwegian Raises $2.5 Million for Hurricane Relief

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced it has met the company’s goal of raising $2.5 million for the Hope Starts Here hurricane relief program, in a prepared statement.

In less than four months, the program has received more than $1.25 million in donations from the company’s valued team members, loyal guests, travel partners and business partners, which the company has matched in order to assist All Hands and Hearts – Smart Response, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on natural disaster relief, in rebuilding safe, resilient schools on five Caribbean islands.

The Hope Starts Here hurricane relief program launched in late September 2017 when the company partnered with relief organization All Hands and Hearts to help provide immediate relief in Key West and reconstruct schools and critical infrastructure in affected islands in the Caribbean including Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Maarten and Tortola.

“We are extremely grateful to have met our goal of raising $2.5 million to help fund the Hope Starts Here hurricane relief program which we began after witnessing the devastation that Hurricane Irma and Maria inflicted on the Florida Keys and the Caribbean,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We want to wholeheartedly thank everyone who contributed to our efforts to deliver early relief response and rebuild safe, resilient schools in these impacted communities. We could not have met this goal without your generosity.”

“We are so thankful for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ incredibly generous donation and their commitment to helping those in need,” said Petra Nemcova, Co-Founder of All Hands and Hearts – Smart Response. “Through their support, our teams were immediately able to respond to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands after the destruction of Hurricane Maria, and have now entered Puerto Rico to continue relief efforts to ensure that no community is forgotten. This partnership is bringing much needed hope and tangible change to many families."

“We are proud to call Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings a partner in our efforts to bring support to communities that have been struck by natural disasters,” said David Campbell, Co-Founder of All Hands and Hearts – Smart Response. “As the single largest donation in our organization’s history, this support allows us to continue and expand upon our work to rebuild in the Caribbean after the devastating hurricanes of last year. All Hands and Hearts is committed to providing help and hope to communities impacted by natural disasters, and together with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we are able to have an even greater impact.”