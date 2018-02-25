Latest Cruise Jobs: February 25

Job Listings

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Employer Job Title Location
Carnival Personal Vacation Planner Miami
Carnival Travel & Expense Staff Accountant Miami
Norwegian Tax Analyst Miami
Royal Caribbean Chief Housekeeper Miami
Royal Caribbean Butler Miami
Princess Merchandise Assistant California
Holland America Intern - Food & Beverage Operations Seattle
Holland America Manager, Electrical Operations Seattle

 

