Lofoten Attends Roald Amundsen Launch

The launching of Hurtigruten’s new 530-guest Road Amundsen had some unique attendance: the MS Lofoten, the oldest vessel in Hurtigruten’s fleet, sailed to Ulsteinvik to attend the launch from Kleven shipyard.

The Lofoten was built in 1964 and is listed at 2,621 tons and 151 berths.

By comparison, the 2018-built Road Amundsen has capacity for 530 guests and is an estimated 20,000 tons, and features the latest technology, including batteries to enable fully silent periods of sailing.

Photos by Samferdselsfoto, Oclin / Hurtigruten.