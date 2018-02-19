Cruise Passenger Traffic Skyrockets in Cayman Islands

Following a record year in 2017, the Cayman Islands announced it saw a 20 percent rise in cruise passenger arrivals in January year-over-year.

A total of 218,430 cruise passengers visited the Cayman Islands in January, according to a statement.

“Continued increases in visitation are evidence that the state of our tourism industry is strong,” commented Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, The Honourable Moses Kirkconnell. “I am optimistic that if we continue this path, 2018 will be another record-breaking year for arrivals and that the Cayman Islands will benefit