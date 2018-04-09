Oceania Building Varied Deployment

Some eighty new itineraries adorn Oceania’s 2019 program in Europe and the Americas. Among the altogether 104 itineraries on offer, the company is split with capacity carefully allocated in Alaska, on the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada, in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The Regatta will spend the summer in Alaska, using both Seattle and Vancouver as turn ports.

Across the continent, the Insignia will offer summer sailings from New York and Miami, the latter of which features a number of Cuba-intensive itineraries.

The company is building on its 2017 debut in Cuba, offering a number of Miami departures in 2019, including a “Timeless Cuba” itinerary, sailing seven days with calls in Havana, Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba. A longer, twice-offered 10-day sailing adds a call at Great Stirrup Cay.

Europe Programs

Across the pond, capacity will be evenly split between Northern Europe and the Mediterranean come peak summer season, with the Nautica and Marina offering creative deployments in Northern Europe, and the Riviera and Sirena in the Mediterranean.

In Northern Europe, the 2010-built Marina will inaugurate two new ports for the company in Norway, Bodo and Haugesund, both on a 12-day sailing from Oslo.

The Nautica will also be exploring the wild, with a 20-day sailing from the UK visiting Iceland and then Greenland’s Qaqortoq and Paamiut ports.

Farther south, the Riviera will shine on her early-season Western Mediterranean deployment, with a heavy concentration on niche ports on the Iberian Peninsula.

Venturing east, the ship moves to Venice and sails to Athens in early July, on a 10-day itinerary featuring Adriatic stops and a handful of Greek ports.

That is followed by a July 14 departure from Greece, which has port stops booked into Israel and Cyprus. The 19-day trek turns back West on its way to Barcelona. It is the sole true Eastern Mediterranean itinerary offered by the company in 2019, and right in the middle of the peak season when ticket prices should be at their highest.

Oceania’s Sirena follows another Mediterranean deployment, offering the best of creatively planned Western Mediterranean and assorted Adriatic ports.

Come October, the Sirena will offer some late season sailings in the Mediterranean, as will the Marina and Nautica. The Insignia will be in Miami while the Riviera will offer fall foliage adventures from New York and Montreal. The Regatta will reposition from Alaska to Miami in September, offering a return trip to San Francisco from Miami in mid-October.