FTI: Europe and Caribbean Deployment

FTI’s Berlin will sail in both the Caribbean and Europe on her 2018 deployment.

In the Caribbean, the 1981-built vessel offered two different routes to start the year, both from Havana. One sailing was to Maria La Gorda and Cienfuegos as well as Cozumel. The other called in the Caymans, Ocho Rios and Santiago.

A trans-Atlantic crossing takes place in March, sailing 28 nights from Havana to Nice.

There is a brief shoulder season duing spring and fall in the Mediterranean, but the balance of summer deployment sees the ship based in Germany and heading north, offering passengers the chance to cruise to the British Isles and Norway