Regent Shows Off Strong New Port Offering

This November the Seven Seas Explorer will sail 24 days from Lisbon, down the coast of West Africa, arriving in Cape Town on Dec. 22.

She will cross the Atlantic in early January on her way to Rio, before rounding the tip of South America and eventually making her way up to Los Angeles in early March.

Then the 2016-built Explorer points east, heading through the Panama Canal on her way to Miami, and an April arrival in the Mediterranean, where she sails through the end of May before a summer in Northern Europe. The mainstay summer product is composed of seven-, 10- and 12-day Baltic cruises through August, before a fall season in the Mediterranean.

Closing out 2019, the Explorer doesn’t head to South America this time, but instead crosses to Miami, where she is based through spring 2020, offering longer itineraries to the Southern Caribbean, Central America, as well as two Panama Canal transits.

Mariner

The Seven Seas Mariner will usher in 2019 during an overnight call in Bali, part of a 36-day Sydney roundtrip sailing that circumnavigates Australia and also calls in Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

The rest of the winter features Asia cruising, before the Mariner heads home to Alaska for the 2019 summer season, turning in Seward and Vancouver, offering a standard seven-day Alaska product.

Come October, the ship is in the Caribbean with a notable maiden call booked in Acujulta in El Salvador. A 131-night world cruise leaves in early January, sailing roundtrip from Miami.

Voyager

A number of new port calls await the Seven Seas Voyager for her 2019 season, including Kos (Greece), Calvi (Corsica), Miyazaki (Japan), and Nelson (New Zealand).

A handful of Eastern Mediterranean sailings on the books for 2019 are heavy in Greece, and also include calls into Limassol and Haifa, including an overnight in the Israeli port for both disembarking and embarking guests as the ship docks for three days in late April.

The balance of the summer is spent in the Western Mediterranean on more traditional itineraries. There is one more trip east, however, as the Voyager then transits the Suez en route to a winter in Asia and Australia.

Navigator

Regent’s oldest vessel, its 1999-built Navigator, will see the most new ports of the line’s four ships, with maiden calls scheduled in 2019 into Cherbourg (France), Fishguard (Wales), Galway (Ireland), Kollafjord (Faroe Islands), Patreksfjordur and Husavik (Iceland), and Molde (Norway), all part of a creative early summer season in Northern Europe.

Her August Atlantic 2019 crossing goes north, with three port calls in Iceland and another three transit stops in Greenland, before eventually working down the east coast to New York for a turnaround in early September ahead of Regent’s traditional New York based program that sees passengers get to experience both fall foliage and Bermuda on the same itineraries.