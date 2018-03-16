The Marianas: Unique Destination for Cruise Calls

In the Western Pacific, Saipan, in The Marianas, is positioning itself as an emerging transit call for ships sailing from ports in Japan and China.

The year started off with a New Year’s day visit, with an estimated six calls scheduled for 2018.

Cruise ships visiting have ranged from the Queen Mary 2 to the Nippon Maru and Costa Atlantica in recent years.

“The Marianas offer clear waters, lots of land and sea activities for guests, and a convenient port for refueling and restocking of ship supplies,” said Chris Concepcion, managing director of Marianas Visitors Authority.

Part of the United States, Concepcion said the destination is safe, clean and affordable.

Activities range from jungle walks to golf, water sports, skydiving, beaches and more.

“Future growth will most probably come in the winter, and more than likely from China or Korea,” said Concepcion. “Korea is our largest source market today with a 51 percent market share; followed by China, 35 percent; and Japan, 10 percent.”