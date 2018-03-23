Carnival Australia Expanding Deployment

Carnival Cruise Line will go from one ship year-round, the Carnival Spirit, to two ships, when the Carnival Splendor is slated to arrive for year-round service in late 2019.

Meanwhile, the Legend continues to sail seasonally alongside the Spirit. For the 2018-2019 season, she will offer 16 cruises from Melbourne in addition to her Sydney deployment, according to Jennifer Vandekreeke, vice president, Carnival Australia.

Sailing her regular program from Sydney, the Carnival Spirit is adding a 19-day itinerary to Singapore for her drydock in May 2018, featuring maiden calls in Vietnam and Thailand, and a 19-day return sailing with a maiden call to Komodo Island.

“In October of 2017, we celebrated five years of sailing from Australia,” Vandekreeke said. “Since our arrival, more than 800,000 Australians have cruised with us.”