Princess Completes Enhancements to Princess Cays

Princess Cruises has completed renovations and enhancement to its private island in the Bahamas, Princess Cays. These include program enhancements, renovated areas and newly defined “surfing” with MedallionNet Wi-Fi. It is the only cruise industry private island to offer connectivity ashore, according to the cruise line.

Located on the southern tip of the island of Eleuthera in the outer Bahamas, Princess Cays has offered a beachside hideaway to guests since 1992. The beach is situated on approximately 40 acres, including more than a mile and a half of white-sand shoreline and is a featured call on Princess’ Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Additional enhancements include new shore excursions, refurbished retail and bar areas, shopping, landscape and infrastructure.

New shore excursions include a guided kayak paddle through the Island’s lagoon that allows guests to explore the flora and fauna. In addition is a Island Bicycle Adventure a leisurely bike ride to some of the town’s popular sites. Construction of a new “Davy Jones” water sports rental equipment provides snorkeling and water gear. And new Stingray Beach Encounter allows guests to feed, touch and hold live stingrays.

Shopping features a new nautical themed and “pick-a-pearl” jewelry section within the Bahama Treasure store.

There is a new marina to accommodate larger tenders and smoother disembarkations and embarkations of guests with a shaded security pre-clearance area.

There is also a new information booth with a shaded waiting lounge area and a new public announcement and music system; newly painted structures both inside and out with tropical pastel colors; guest services station for towel and water distributions at the Welcome Center; extensive landscaping of all guest areas, including additional planters and newly planted palm trees; and refitted beach bungalows.