Victory Goes All-Inclusive in Mexico

Victory Cruise Lines has announced a new nine-night all-inclusive cruise between Miami and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula that features three of the country’s Mayan archeological sites as well as the cultural and historical highlights of the Mexican states of Quintana Roo, Yucatan and Campeche.

The season runs from January to May 2019 aboard the new Victory II.

Guests can also package in an all-inclusive three-day two-night pre or post cruise stay at Campeche, Mexico, creating an 11-night all-inclusive cruise and land experience for the cost of the cruise alone, according to a statement.

“Not only are we the first cruise line to feature all three states of the Yucatan Peninsula, we are pioneering the marriage of all-inclusive cruising with integrated land stays to get our guests closer to the people and unique Mayan culture,” said Bruce Nierenberg, Chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “We’ve designed this trip in consultation with officials from each state’s government, ensuring access to unique sites and exclusive once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The unprecedented access is a direct result of the governors’ and tourism boards’ efforts, and we are grateful for their cooperation and warm welcome.”

A second season is planned from November 2019 through May 2020.

“This cruise is a carefully designed experience with a significant land component, including an overnight land stay during the cruise to give our guests access to UNESCO-listed Mayan archeological sites, along with first-class food and entertainment,” Nierenberg said.

“