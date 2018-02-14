Speedcast Expands Deal with Royal Caribbean for More Bandwidth

Speedcast International announced it has extended its relationship Royal Caribbean Cruises to increase the bandwidth delivered to 37 ships.

“Speedcast has been an integral part of our long-standing efforts to implement the latest connectivity solutions that allow us to provide enhanced communications for everyone, from our guests onboard to our employees onshore,” said Guillermo Muniz, director, Network and Satellite Engineering, Royal Caribbean. “We are consistently raising the bar on ship innovation and increasing requirements, and Speedcast is right there with us, collaborating to make sure that we have the infrastructure and support to deliver the best experience.”

Speedcast’s experience with Royal Caribbean dates back to 2006, when the company installed Royal Caribbean's first Ku-Band VSAT antenna onboard a vessel to satisfy peak seasonal communication demand in the Brazil region.

The Speedcast network now delivers fully managed communications solutions and value-added services to 37 ships for shipboard administration, and guest and crew usage.

Multiple antennas on each ship with seamless automatic fail-over between Ku-Band and C-Band ensures high availability and Service Level Agreements (SLAs), Speedcast said.

“We have a true partnership approach to our relationship with Royal Caribbean,” said PJ Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. “As one of the largest cruise line brands in the world and one of our largest customers, we are proud that they continue to trust our expertise in designing and deploying reliable solutions that connect their ships to shore and provide a premier onboard guest experience. Over the past 11 years, we have seen tremendous growth in Royal Caribbean’s business, and we look forward to helping them continue to develop their brands as they introduce new ships and look for innovative ways to enhance guest and crew experiences.”