P&O Australia to Refurb Pacific Jewel

P&O Cruises’ has released images of Pacific Jewel's public spaces and venues which will be revamped during a 10-day dry dock in Sydney next month.
The updates will bring a fresh and modern look that is in keeping with the style P&O has become well known for, the company said, in a prepared statement.
New Interior Renderings:
