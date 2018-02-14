Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

P&O Australia to Refurb Pacific Jewel

Pacific Jewel

P&O Cruises’ has released images of Pacific Jewel's public spaces and venues which will be revamped during a 10-day dry dock in Sydney next month.   

The updates will bring a fresh and modern look that is in keeping with the style P&O has become well known for, the company said, in a prepared statement. 

New Interior Renderings:

