Chinese Cruise Leaders Visit Sokcho and Olympic Games

The top leaders from the major cruise brands operating in China were recently in South Korea to visit the Port of Sokcho, while taking in the nearby 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Sokcho, located in South Korea, is positioned as both a key transit port and potential homeport and offers modern infrastructure.

The port hosted what it called the key players from the Chinese cruise market, including Mario Zanetti, CEO of Carnival China; Dr. Zinan Liu, president, China and North Asia, Royal Caribbean International; and Koray Savas, vice president of corporate hotel operations at SkySea Cruise Line.

The cruise lines met with the Mayor of Sokcho and attended a port inspection and briefing on the area’s cruise and tour infrastructure. There were also visits to the Seoraksan National Park and GaetBae, a hand-operated barge.