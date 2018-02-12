Shekhar Grover Wins Bacardi Legacy Cruise Bartender of the Year

Shekhar Grover from Royal Caribbean International has won the Bacardi Legacy Cruise Bartender of the Year 2018 with “The Royal Legacy," his own signature cocktail created especially for the competition.

His win qualifies him for the global finals in Mexico City in May 2018 where he will compete against winners from 38 different markets, according to a statement.

Shekhar scooped the ultimate prize from thousands of entries in the cruise sector. The Bacardi Legacy cruise final was held on February 6, 2018 in Miami.

Zachary Sulkes International Key Account Manager (Cruise), Bacardi Global Travel Retail commented: “Shekhar has been especially inspirational with his masterful creation, exceeding expectations to deliver a unique and truly world class cocktail. His care and professionalism throughout the process epitomize best in class bartending in any sector, and he is a fantastic ambassador for the cruise industry –an increasingly important channel for the premium drinks industry.”

Juan Coronado, Bacardi Brand Ambassador for the United States and a Bacardi Legacy competition judge added: “After seeing Shekhar's performance during the 2018 Global Travel Retail finals, I'm excited to say that he truly opened my eyes to the enormous hospitality, talent and level of skills required as a cruise ship bartender. The Royal Legacy conjures spices and stone fruit flavors that, together with the oak and vanilla notes of Bacardi Ocho (8) Años, create a succulent cocktail that you want to last forever."

Shekar Grover said: “There are lots of competitions around the world, but being part of the Bacardi Legacy is more than the competition, it’s about being welcomed with an open heart into the Bacardi family. I’m honoured to be part of this competition and will put everything towards my best possible approach for the global finals. It’s a dream come true for me and I can feel the Bacardi bats all around me!

“I named my cocktail The Royal Legacy to represent the legacy of the royal family; Bacardi Ocho (8) Años with its tropical fruits as a base is complemented by dates infused with Martini Bianco and with MARTINI® Rosso paired with two dashes of aztec chocolate and plum bitters. I hope everyone will enjoy the taste as much as I’ve enjoyed the creation!”

The Royal Legacy:

Ingredients:

1.5 parts BACARDÍ Ocho (8) Años

1 part MARTINI Rosso vermouth

1 part MARTINI Bianco vermouth infused with dates

2 dashes chocolate bitters

2 dashes plum bitters

Skewered dates to garnish

Preparation Method:

Infuse dates with Martini Bianco vermouth and keep aside for a couple of hours in a very small batch. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and top up with ice. Stir well and double strain into a rocks glass over a block of ice. Garnish with dry dates.

The Bacardi Legacy Global Cocktail Competition is a global search to find a cocktail that can stand the test of time to become a true Bacardi classic; a cocktail that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with cocktails, such as heritage classics including the Bacardi daiquiri or Bacardi mojito.