Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Serenade of the Seas Calls in Ponce, Puerto Rico

Serenade of the Seas docking in Ponce

Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas called in Ponce, Puerto Rico on Thursday to great fan fare, with local entertainment and a crafts market greeting passengers pierside.

The port is located on the south side of the island, and is in close sailing distance to the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.

Local guides pierside

Ponce has seen cruise traffic on and off over the years, and has another call scheduled this March, and more on the books for next year.

Serenade of the Seas in Ponce, Puerto Rico

Tourism officials have also confirmed calls for the 2018-2019 season into Veques, located west of San Juan on the north side of the island, and to the small island of Culebra as well.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 101
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report