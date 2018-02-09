Carnival Adds More Agent Events

Carnival Cruise Line has announced it is offering travel agents the opportunity to participate in more than 75 ship inspections and Seminar at Sea events in 2018 as part of the line’s “Travel Agents Rock” program, according to a statement.

Registration is now open on Carnival Passport, the line’s training portal that houses all of Carnival’s educational activities within GoCCL.com, the line’s travel agent web site.

“Our Seminar at Sea and ship inspections programs continually prove to be some of the most effective ways for agents to learn about and sell our brand with greater success – and they’re great fun as well,” said Carnival’s Senior Vice President of Sales & Trade Marketing, Adolfo Perez. “These events encompass much more than a simple visit and presentation. Our shipboard and sales teams are passionate about delivering an experience that inspire and motivate agents long after they’ve left the ship.”

With Carnival’s ship inspection program, travel agents may familiarize themselves with 24 Carnival ships in 14 ports during a guided tour, which includes an opportunity to see a variety of staterooms in addition to public spaces. Agents are also hosted for lunch by local sales team members.

Carnival’s Seminar at Sea program provides agents with an opportunity to experience the Carnival product first-hand on 12 ships departing from seven ports while learning about a variety of topics such as product enhancements and sales and marketing techniques. Agents may select from various ships and sailings at a reduced rate. Each Seminar at Sea is hosted by a member of Carnival’s sales team.