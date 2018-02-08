Princess Cruises Unveils Artwork for Newest Show The Secret Silk

Princess Cruises today revealed the artwork for “The Secret Silk,” the third production created in collaboration with Oscar-, Tony- and Grammy award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz

Created by Katie Rodgers of Paper Fashion, the “The Secret Silk” artwork was commissioned specifically to reflect the whimsical nature of the production, Princess said.

A remarkable tale of adventure, romance, and enchantment that features familiar music and brings together some of Broadway’s best to transport audiences onboard, the new show was created and directed by Tony Award-nominated John Tartaglia (“Avenue Q”, “Sesame Street”).

“The Secret Silk” debuts exclusively on Royal Princess starting in mid-February 2018, while the ship is sailing the Caribbean.

“The Secret Silk” is the story of an Asian folkloric tale with a contemporary spin, featuring inspired performances through the use of music, dance, puppetry and special effects. Adapted from the ancient fable “The Grateful Crane,” the story features Lan, a beautiful, selfless young woman who possesses a magical gift, secretly creating brilliant silk fabrics. Audiences will be introduced to original life-size puppetry from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, and an original song, “Sing to the Sky,” both created exclusively for the production.

“Working on the poster design for The Secret Silk has been a wonderful creative opportunity,” said artist Katie Rodgers. “I love taking a script and seeing where the words take me artistically. ‘The Secret Silk’ has an air of mystery to it which I love to recreate with my paintings."

Rodgers is the artist and illustrator behind the fanciful world of Paper Fashion. Since childhood, Rodgers has been bringing her imaginations to life through fantastical artwork which effortlessly dances around the tiles of Instagram. Known for her elegant and often animated Shadow Dancers, her work has been commissioned by the likes of Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Estee Lauder, Perrier Jouet, Disney, Focus Features, Harper's Bazaar, and Swarovski, among others.