Azamara Launches New Entertainment Program

Azamara Club Cruises has announced a new onboard entertainment playbill with cabaret style performances and musicians from Feinstein’s/54 Below, as well as short opera vignettes and theatre shows from Magic City Opera and City Theatre, according to a press release.

The programming will be offered onboard Azamara Journey and Questâstarting in February 2018 as well as the Azamara Pursuit after the inaugural sailing in August 2018.

“We look forward to providing guests with vibrant onboard entertainment to enhance their experience while sailing with us. Our new entertainment launch will bring to life classic and short plays, along with short operas and shows, by using music, Broadway stars and entertainers that engage and enthrall their audiences,” said Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Azamara Club Cruises.

In collaboration with Azamara, Ryan Stana, CEO of RWS Entertainment Group also noted: “The cruise line industry has seen a surge of enthusiasm and momentum behind innovations from itineraries to onboard technologies. Through the partnership with Azamara Club Cruises and Feinstein’s/54 Below, we are excited to bring a new view to entertainment programming as well. This is the first overarching branded guest entertainer experience at sea and it will be unique and different in our industry.” The new experience produced by RWS will transform the Cabaret Lounge onboard to reflect the elegant and intimate Feinstein’s/54 Below performance space in New York City and will feature drinks inspired by their signature cocktails, service style and ambience.

54 Below at Sea: New York City’s cabaret club Feinstein’s/54 Below is bringing their talent and performances to Azamara, with a collection of Broadway’s cabaret stars, comedians and instrumentalists.

There are also partnerships with City Theatre and Magic City Opera for a series of short plays and opera cabarets. This collaboration further enhances and diversifies Azamara Club Cruises’ entertainment portfolio.