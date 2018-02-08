Zuiderdam Scores 100 on USPH

Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam recently earned a perfect score of 100 on a surprise routine United States Public Health (USPH) inspection conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a statement.

The Zuiderdam’s score follows sister ship Eurodam’s December 2017 score of 100, continuing that ship’s six-year run of perfect scores.

Zuiderdam’s unannounced USPH inspection was held Jan. 27, 2018, during a turnaround at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the start of an 11-day Panama Canal and Caribbean cruise.

Over the past four years, several Holland America Line ships have achieved a perfect score of 100 more than 23 times.

“Everyone involved with these inspections works incredibly hard to achieve that perfect score, and it’s especially difficult on a turnaround day when there’s so much happening on board,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “A score of 100 carries significant magnitude, and we congratulate the entire team aboard Zuiderdam for this accomplishment.”