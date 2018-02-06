Celebrity Launches Discovery Collection Shore Ex Program

Celebrity Cruises has launched its new Celebrity Discovery Collection, offering intimate shore excursion options of no more than 24 guests. The program is set to begin in the Western Mediterranean and expand globally, the company said.

"The Celebrity Discovery Collection was designed with both the seasoned wanderer and new-to-cruise in mind," the company said, in a statement. "The tours range from eclectic, off-the-beaten-path adventures for the naturally curious explorer, to tours that take travelers to the must-see locales of every port. While every tour is unique, each was expertly crafted for those seeking immersive experiences in a small group setting. With a maximum of 24 guests in each tour, guests will get more time at each location, individual interaction with their guide, and a more up close and personal travel experience."

“My last visit to the gorgeous Western Mediterranean acted as the inspiration behind the new Celebrity Discovery Collection tours. We were so inspired by the many hidden gems we were exposed to during our time exploring this stunning region, and wanted to offer our guests these truly unique, behind-the-scenes, exclusive experiences; and thus the Celebrity Discovery Collection was born,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises.

Susan Bonner, VP, Revenue Management and Onboard Revenue, Celebrity Cruises, added: “We wanted to design a fresh collection of excursions that would immerse guests into the various inspired locales we visit throughout the Western Mediterranean and give them more of a taste – literally – of what the region has to offer, with destination- and culinary-focused experiences. From cherished icons and famous landmarks to fabulous restaurants and more, these experiences were carefully curated to help small, intimate groups delve deep into the region like never before.”

Among the many new tours, there is a French Day Experience in Nice and St. Paul de Vence, where passengers can venture into the 17th century underground vault and storied wine shop in Old Nice before journeying to Michelin-starred restaurant La Colle-sur-Loup for lunch, and ending in the enchanting St. Paul de Vence.