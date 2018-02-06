Windstar: New Onboard Cruise Consultant Program

Windstar Cruises will launch a new Onboard Cruise Consultant (OCC) program to help guests on cruise vacations plan future cruise experiences, the company announced.

The first OCC will embark on Star Legend on its February 3 itinerary from Bangkok to Hong Kong.

Within the next few months, three more OCC’s will join Star Breeze, Star Pride, and Wind Surf.

The program is designed to help guests consider their next Windstar cruise and, when they book onboard, they receive extra value, the company said. Incentives included reduced deposits, various savings on the ticket price and more.

When the initial booking of a guest is made by a travel professional, that agent will remain the “Agent of Record” for the new OCC booking, and the travel agent will receive full credit for the new booking (and full commission), the company said.

An email from Windstar to the travel professional will confirm the booking with invoice and itinerary information and remind the travel agent to follow up with the guests upon their return home.

“This is one more example of Windstar’s commitment to travel agents and our guests,” said Windstar Cruises President John Delaney. “In addition to the obvious benefits, our guests will be offered the extra value of our Yacht Club Membership, which provides additional value, savings, and special courtesies.”