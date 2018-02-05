Carnival Cruise Line Promotes Tate and Heaney

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the promotions of Ken Tate and Jim Heaney to executive vice president positions, effective immediately. Both report to Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, according to a statement.

“Ken and Jim have proven themselves by taking on additional responsibilities over time,” said Duffy. “I am confident that they will continue to have positive impacts on the growth and success of Carnival.”

Ken Tate was promoted to executive vice president and chief commercial officer. In that role, he is responsible for revenue management and ship deployment, as well as trade and direct sales channels, including the customer contact center.

Tate joined Carnival Cruise Line as vice president of revenue management in 2012. In 2015, he became senior vice president of revenue management. Prior to joining Carnival, Tate worked with the Boston Consulting Group on various pricing and revenue management initiatives.

Jim Heaney has been promoted to executive vice president, professional services, and chief financial officer. In addition to his CFO role, he is responsible for Carnival Cruise Line’s legal and information technology functions, as well as strategic and commercial port development efforts for the company. Heaney also recently assumed responsibility for supply chain and strategic sourcing for Carnival Cruise Line.

Heaney joined Carnival as chief financial officer in June 2015. He was previously chief financial officer at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. Prior to that, Heaney held a number of executive financial positions including CFO and senior vice president of finance and travel operations at Disney Cruise Line where he worked for 17 years. Heaney also held various financial posts at Royal Caribbean International.