Carnival Launches Wave Season Contest on Facebook

Carnival Cruise Line is launching a “What’s Your Carnival IQ?” contest for travel agents on its trade Facebook page starting today throughout February, according to a prepared statement.

As part of the contest, Carnival will post a daily three-question multiple-choice quiz designed to test agents’ knowledge of Carnival’s brand and onboard experience.

Each day of the contest, Carnival will choose 15 agents at random from among those who correctly answered the questions via Facebook Messenger to instantly win a $25 Amazon gift card.

At the conclusion of the contest, the line will select 10 finalists at random from all daily participants to win a $100 Amazon gift card and five grand prize winners to win a seven-day Caribbean cruise for two. Agents who participate in the contest every day will also automatically win a Choose Fun t-shirt and bumper sticker.

“We know how hard travel agents are working during Wave Season, so we came up with a trivia contest that will give them nearly 375 chances to win more than $10,000 in gift card prizes and one of five free cruises throughout the month,” said Carnival’s Senior Vice President of Sales & Trade Marketing, Adolfo Perez. “The questions are a mix of facts many agents will know easily, along with some guestimate-style challenges that add an element of fun! ”