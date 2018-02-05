Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Cruise Jobs: February 5

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Employer Job Title Location
Carnival Outbound Sales - Vacation Planner Miami
Carnival Intern - Developer Miami
Norwegian Oiler/Maintenance Utility -NCL Holdings Miami
Royal Caribbean Sr. Internet Marketing Miami
Royal Caribbean Senior Java8/7 Developer with Microservices Miami
Princess Asset Librarian Los Angeles
Holland America Senior Financial Analyst, Management Accounting Seattle
Holland America Product Manager Seattle

 

More cruise line jobs are available here. 

 

 

