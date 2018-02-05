Latest Cruise Jobs: February 5

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:
|Employer
|Job Title
|Location
|Carnival
|Outbound Sales - Vacation Planner
|Miami
|Carnival
|Intern - Developer
|Miami
|Norwegian
|Oiler/Maintenance Utility -NCL Holdings
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Sr. Internet Marketing
|Miami
|Royal Caribbean
|Senior Java8/7 Developer with Microservices
|Miami
|Princess
|Asset Librarian
|Los Angeles
|Holland America
|Senior Financial Analyst, Management Accounting
|Seattle
|Holland America
|Product Manager
|Seattle
