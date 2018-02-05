AECO Represents Industry in New Arctic SAR Network

Cruise industry, authorities and researchers will join forces to enhance Arctic SAR (search and rescue) through the new ARCSAR network, according to a statement from AECO (The Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operations), one of 21 partners in the new network.

The ARCSAR network is led by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center North-Norway, and SAR will be an important focus area for the project.

“In a time of increased activity in the Arctic, the ARCSAR project is an important and timely initiative. The expedition cruise industry is already working closely with Arctic SAR entities, and this network will make it possible to take full advantage of the knowledge, experience and best practices we are identifying,” noted Frigg Jørgensen, Executive director of AECO.

“During search and rescue operations in remote parts of the Arctic, expedition cruise ships can be the first to arrive on site. Cruise ships carry food, water, medical supplies, doctors, numerous high speed small vessels and other resources that are useful in SAR operations. Previous tabletop exercises organized by AECO and SAR entities have shown that there is a potential for making better use of these resources. ARCSAR’s planned live exercise will be a valuable opportunity to continue to learn and improve cooperation,” added Jørgensen.

Swedish cruise operator and AECO member PolarQuest is also part of the ARCSAR network and will most likely supply the vessel which will be used during the live exercise. The time and location of the exercise is yet to be determined.