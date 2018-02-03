Offshore Outpost Announces Alaska Deployment

Offshore Outpost Expeditions today announced that company has expanded its adventure yachting offerings with a new week-long Alaska itinerary on the 160-foot Pacific Provider for summer 2018.

Starting May 27, 2018, the ship departs alternating weeks from Whittier or Cordova every Sunday through mid-September.

Weekly itineraries include kayaking to remote shorelines alongside rafts of otters, watching humpback whales and orcas, and seeing glaciers from a tender or hiking up to them onshore.

Throughout the week, guests enjoy an exceptional dining experience. There are opportunities to fish for salmon, rockfish, and lingcod, as well as gathering fresh prawns to be prepared nightly onboard by Chef Dave Long, who specializes in incorporating local ingredients into each of his dishes, the company said.

Guests also enjoy a nightcap served over glacial ice hauled from the water and pulled onboard.

“Alaska is simply an incredible destination that always delivers on expectations. It’s a place that can really connect you with nature and make you realize how grand the world is. Sharing the Last Frontier with only eleven other travelers...that’s an experience of a lifetime,” said Chief Expedition Officer Dave Mullen.

Prices for the inaugural season start at $7,500 per person, exclusive of airfare and gratuity.