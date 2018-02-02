Mein Schiff 3 Becomes First Ship Back in Dominica

Dominica recently welcomed its first cruise ship since Hurricane Maria hit the island as the Mein Schiff 3 called on Jan. 28 with more than 2,000 passengers visiting the island, according to a statement.

Passengers from the ship engaged in shore excursions to Dominica’s famous Emerald Pool, Trafalgar Twin Falls, Bois Cotlette Estate and Titou Gorge. Some participated in whale watching tours and experienced the island’s unique therapeutic black sand at Mero Beach.

Dominica also said it welcomed a delegation from Carnival Cruise Lines last week. In a prepared statement, Discover Dominica said the delegation met with local tour operators to assess various sites and attractions for future tour offerings.

Discover Dominica also announced that all natural sites on the island managed by the Division of Forestry, with the exception of the Boiling Lake, Waitukubuli National Trail and Soufrière Sulphur Springs, are now open to visitors. Park wardens are there to attend to guests. Trail beds have been cleared, debris has been removed and information centers are back in operation. These beautiful and distinctive sites reflect the Nature Island’s resilience and the country’s boundless natural beauty.

Trafalgar Falls has received a great deal of attention since Hurricane Maria as well. The Visitor Reception facility has a new roof and work on the interpretation signage continues. The trail bed has been cleared of debris and restored, while the viewing platform has been replaced.