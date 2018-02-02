Dream Cruises Brings Back Five-Night Japan Itineraries

Dream Cruises will bring back its popular five-night Japan itinerary this summer aboard the World Dream. Sailing on Sundays from Nansha and Hong Kong, the ship sails to Naha and Miyakojima with two days at sea, returning to both Nansha and Hong Kong on Fridays.

“We are excited to bring World Dream, our newest cruise ship, to the beautiful islands of Okinawa, where Dream Cruises first launched sister ship Genting Dream’s summer season last year. Our guests gave us resounding positive feedback on the design of our five-night Japan summer itinerary with the welcome balance of two signature Okinawa ports combined with two leisurely days at sea,” said Thatcher Brown, president of Dream Cruises.

“We are glad to be returning to cultural attractions and natural beauty of Okinawa. We continue to listen to our guests and improve how we deliver ‘Dream’ vacation experiences with value, luxury and the best of destinations.”

The cruise to Japan ends on what the company called a sweet note with “Dream Night”, the grand finale to every five-night cruise journey, where the World Dream showcases Asia’s first ever laser and fireworks display at sea.

The popular two-night weekend cruises also continue through the summer, sailing from Friday to Sunday.