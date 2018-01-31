Phoenix Reisen Extends Deutschland Charter

The MS Deutschland

Phoenix Reisen has announced that it has extended its charter of the Deutschland until 2025.

"We are very pleased that we can continue to offer the ship to our guests and that the future of the popular “dream” ship is secured," said Phoenix Reisen Managing Director Benjamin Krumpen, in a prepared statement

The ship, built in Kiel in 1998, was sold in January to the shipping company Delos Cruise.

The charter agreement for the summer season with Bonn-based tour operator Phoenix Reisen was extended at the same time as the purchase.

Semester at Sea also stays on as the charterer of Deutschland for the winter.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report