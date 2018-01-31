Phoenix Reisen Extends Deutschland Charter

Phoenix Reisen has announced that it has extended its charter of the Deutschland until 2025.

"We are very pleased that we can continue to offer the ship to our guests and that the future of the popular “dream” ship is secured," said Phoenix Reisen Managing Director Benjamin Krumpen, in a prepared statement

The ship, built in Kiel in 1998, was sold in January to the shipping company Delos Cruise.

The charter agreement for the summer season with Bonn-based tour operator Phoenix Reisen was extended at the same time as the purchase.

Semester at Sea also stays on as the charterer of Deutschland for the winter.