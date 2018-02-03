AIDA To Offer Short Cruise Before the Nova’s Maiden Voyage

AIDA Cruises has announced a series of what it calls pre-premiere cruises on the AIDAnova before the ship sails here maiden voyage on Dec. 2, 2018. AIDA will take ownership of the first newbuild of the new generation of LNG-fueled ships from Meyer Werft on Nov. 15, 2018.

These short cruises can be booked as of 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2018. The first four-day trip will start directly after the formal handover of the ship in Bremerhaven on Nov. 15 and will sail to Oslo and then to Hamburg. Further short cruises will be sailing to either Rotterdam or Oslo.

Among the design features aboard the new ship, AIDA highlighted the Four Elements, “surrounded by lush vegetation, guests can climb through the treetops or daydream in cozy, cushioned loungers.”

She will also be the first AIDA ship to feature water slides.

The Time Machine restaurant is said to offer adventure and culinary arts, where “guests will enter a world full of wonders, craziness and surprises. Everything revolves and moves – waiters become magicians, conjuring up a delicious three-course meal.”

The Body & Soul Organic Spa will cover 3,500 square meters and promises to offer more than 80 treatments. For the first time, there are two private outdoor sun islands for couples. Another completely new feature is the outdoor sport area with endurance training equipment and training space for morning yoga, Pilates and more.

The Beach Club will offer a summer experience no matter where the ship is. According to AIDA this light-flooded venue is full of Caribbean warmth, protected by a dome that lets the sun and vacation tan in, but keeps the wind and rain out.

Accommodations include 20 different types of stateroom. The new 73- square-meter Penthouse Suite extends over two decks. Guests will be able to enjoy views through the panorama windows and on their 20-square-meter private sun deck.

For families, Veranda Staterooms Deluxe will be available for the first time on Decks 15, 16 and 17.

AIDAnova also sets another record for the brand, offering more culinary diversity with a total of 17 restaurants. In addition, AIDA’s entertainment has evolved with new formats that involve the guest more than before, the line said.