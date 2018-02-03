Silver Cloud Launches Photo Academy in Antarctica

Silversea Cruises has introduced its new “My Photo Academy” on sailings to Antarctica aboard the Silver Cloud, utilizing the ship's new Photo Studio as a hub for the multifaceted enrichment program.

With landscapes and wildlife as the backdrop, Silversea stated that guests will have the chance to elevate their photographic prowess by learning how to take and edit pictures like a professional on itineraries designed to maximize expedition time and the opportunities for shooting great images.

"Our new photography program is a perfect fit for the immersive expeditions we offer in Antarctica," said Conrad Combrink, senior vice president of Strategic Development Expeditions and Experiences. "Voyaging to the bottom of the Earth is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, full of magical moments that we hope to help our guests capture in beautiful images they would be proud to display in their home or office."

With both private and group lessons, guests can learn to master the art of digital photography through the Academy, which provides an array of specialty workshops for both beginners and pros. Among the topics covered is an introduction to photography, social media, and the use of Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop software tools to edit images to get just the right look.

Unique to the Silver Cloud, the Photo Studio -- designed and implemented in collaboration with Galardi Media Network, a Swiss company specializing in new technologies and multimedia --is a featuring state-of-the-art equipment for both MAC and PC users, including high-quality printers available for use on a fee basis for guests wishing to create postcards or take home frame-ready pictures, including panorama- and A2-size prints.

With the guidance of a professional photo manager, guests can learn and practice their photo-editing skills on such high-grade professional equipment as: six HP Envy 27-inch, all-in-one desktop computers; six iMac 27-inch, all-in-one desktop computers; four Loupedeck photo-editing consoles for Adobe Lightroom; two DNP dye sublimation photo printers; two Epson inkjet plotters; custom workshop management software; three Samsung 55-inch screens with 4K picture quality; and one Samsung 65-inch screen with 4K picture quality

Additionally, guests can schedule a 20-minute, one-on-one appointment with a photo-editing expert to receive guidance on a host of topics, including: smart gear recommendations; instruction on proper camera use; camera menu options; and get help with social media and posting on Facebook and Instagram