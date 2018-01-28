Acapulco Reports Record Holiday Season

Acapulco has reported an increase in visitors for the 2017 holiday season from December 20 to January 7 with 573,000 tourists and a hotel occupancy averaging 81.4 percent. Three cruise calls and non-stop international flights during this period facilitated access for international arrivals, according to the tourism board. Additionally, Acapulco received 40 percent more visitors in all of 2017 as compared to 2016.

“We’ve gained a larger share of the cruise tourism market through the increase in cruise arrivals to Acapulco,” said Ernesto Rodríguez Escalona, secretary of tourism of the State of Guerrero. “2017 also brought with it the inauguration of XTASEA, the world’s longest overwater zipline, along with the announcement of an extreme space adventure attraction and renovations on iconic hotels, many of which form part of the Grupo Autofin Master Plan. Acapulco is meeting the tourists’ demand with increased flight connectivity, including the new non-stop Volaris route between Los Angeles and Acapulco, along with the expansion of Acapulco’s International Airport.”

Acapulco’s holiday traffic was due in part to the arrival of three cruise ships during this period: The Sirena, from Oceania Cruises; the Europa from Hapag-Lloyd Cruises; and the Norwegian Star, from Norwegian Cruise Line.

The Acapulco International Airport also had three non-stop routes over the holidays: Air Transat continues to have a winter flight every Tuesday from December through March from Montreal to Acapulco; Sunwing inaugurated a weekly flight from Montreal to Acapulco and added a new route from Toronto; and Volaris inaugurated a non-stop service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) that will run all year long.

Moreover, approximately 1,360,000 tourists visited the state of Guerrero in 2017 during the holiday season, an increase of more than 117,000 tourists when compared to the 2016 season. These numbers translate into a hotel occupancy rate for the state of 80.9 percent during 2017 versus 76.3 percent in 2016.

Although the final figures for 2017 are not yet available, the secretary of tourism released preliminary numbers stating that Guerrero State had more than 700,000 tourists in 2017. This represented an increase of 40 percent over 2016, according to initial figures reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA), which oversees operation of international airports in Guerrero and Administracion Portuaria Integral Acapulco (API), which administers Acapulco’s port.

2018 also promises to be a good year for Acapulco, with a variety of international events. In February, Acapulco will host the Mexican Tennis Open, a championship drawing in big names in the sport, such as Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro. Other major events include the Powerade Surf Open and the ISSF World Cup.

According to the tourism board, tourism is a top priority for the destination. The public and private sectors continue to work together to provide a safe and secure environment for all. With the support of the Federal Government, Acapulco created its Tourist Assistance and Protection Center (CAPTA, in Spanish) to provide local and international tourists a place where they can ask questions, obtain information, report any incidents and receive assistance. CAPTA is a unique and innovative model for tourist assistance and safety that was implemented in Mexico for the first time in Acapulco.