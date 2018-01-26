Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Building Off Successful 2017

The Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong is looking forward to a big 2018, coming off what it called a year of significant milestones in 2017. These included the port’s first four-ship day, various accolades, a ship christening and the arrival of the port’s one millionth passenger. There was also a record setting day in late October when Kai Tak welcomed over 13,000 revenue passengers, setting a record.

The port ended the year with 732,586 revenue passengers, a 100 percent increase from 2016, it said in a statement.

Jeff Bent, managing director, said, “The number of revenue passengers that passed through Kai Tak Cruise Terminal greatly exceeded our expectations. 2017 was also an enormous year for the Hong Kong source market, as the number of locals cruising out of Hong Kong more than doubled over 2016 figures to exceed 300,000, making it one of Asia’s largest source markets.”

2018 promises to be another bright year ahead with the opening of the Hong Kong- Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and high-speed rail service to mainland China, according to a statement.

The former will make Macao and Guangdong more accessible for shore excursions, and bring most western Pearl River Delta source markets within a two-hour drive.

The latter will bring 270 million people within a four-hour train ride of Hong Kong.