Carnival Legend Marks Australia Day

Carnival Legend guests enjoyed Australia Day festivities ahead of their cruise to the South Pacific early this week, thanks to giant kangaroos bouncing with excitement at the entrance of Sydney's Overseas Passenger Terminal.

The kangaroos have appeared all over the world at festivals and events and were able to interactive Carnival guests, preparing them for all of the entertainment onboard, according to a statement.

The eight-day sailing departed Sydney bound for New Caledonia.

To mark Australia day, the ship will be dressed with Australian themed decorations, guests will be given temporary Australian flag tattoos and receive a miniature Australian flag as a souvenir.

Cabin crew are also prepared for the occasion and plan to leave special kangaroo and koala towel animals in guests’ rooms, Carnival said.