Royal Caribbean: Bonus for All Employees

Royal Caribbean Cruises' 2017 financial performance will translate into a surprise reward for each of the company's 66,000 employees, the company said.

After announcing it had achieved its three-year Double-Double goal of doubling earnings per share and recording a double-digit return on invested capital, the company today told employees they will be thanked for their contribution with individual salary bonuses of five percent.

"Exceptional results require exceptional effort," said Richard D. Fain, RCL's chairman and CEO. "Reaching the Double-Double required remarkable focus and discipline from our employees, and they delivered."

Employees will receive equity awards equal to five percent of their 2017 salaries in an $80 million program called the "Thank You, Thank You Bonus." The awards, which vest over three years, will go to all employees – shipboard and shoreside, full-time and part-time, domestic and overseas. Corporate officers, however, are excluded. In addition to the five percent equity awards, the company will contribute to the Crew Welfare Fund for upgrades to crew living and recreational areas.